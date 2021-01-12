Share:

There are many ways to withdraw money as an online resource, but one of the best ways to withdraw is through a PayPal Account. It’s being used around the world, and people from out of the country never encounter any difficulties to create this account. Unfortunately in Pakistan, we are unable to have it in motion. This is why it is difficult to become an online freelancer (something which many students are interested in pursuing). Most of the online jobs depend on PayPal to send the payment to their clients. Recently, I have worked on a web project payment for two months, but I couldn’t get my income because the web wanted me to have a PayPal account for payment but I couldn’t create this account here in Pakistan. I believe not having this account makes most college students here miss opportunities to become a freelancer even if they are willing to put in effort to do. They don’t get any offers since they know the payment won’t be provided to them. I urge the government and authority to make possible efforts to make this process easy so that freelancing can touch its boom in Pakistan.

MOHAMMED SALEEM

Hub City.