Chairman Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that during difficulties, our struggle to remove the PTI government from office will not get curtailed.

In a media conference while in Quetta, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that although claims were made that terrorism has been eradicated, the country is still facing terrorist incidents, such as the killings in Machh.

“Why was it claimed that terrorism has ended when target killings are occuring on a daily basis”, he asked.

In addition to this, talking about his movement, Fazlur Rehman said that we are gaining traction throughout the country. PDM is holding historic rallies with ever-increasing public participation. He said that the current government was illegitimate and it would have to resign.

“There are hurdles, but we are trying to get rid of the incompetent government as soon as possible”, he added.

Fazl ur Rehman asked the journalists to stick to relevant questions while addressing on being asked about Sheikh Rashid’s statement, he negated the comment on Maulana Sherani’s statements.