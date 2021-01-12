Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is Tuesday presiding over the federal cabinet meeting being held at the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss the country’s economic and political situation. The cabinet is discussing a 15-point agenda.

According to sources, a draft bill related to the Auditor General’s Office will be presented for approval in the Cabinet meeting. The appointment of the Director General of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority is also on the cards.

The cabinet meeting will also award additional charge of DG Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan and grant permission to build a multi-storey building on railway land in Nowshera.

Sources said that the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Reforms, the Cabinet Committee on Privatization and the ECC will be ratified during today’s meeting.

The cabinet will also approve the supply of extra wheat to the utility stores of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir governments. Besides, a budget of more than Rs 400 million would be approved for setting up accountability courts in the country.