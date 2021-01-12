Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have arrested the owners and employees of two different illegal private housing societies and put them behind the bars, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The duo identified as Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz and Tahir Aziz were booked under sections 107/151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), he said.

According to him, Sub Inspector (SI) Noor Muhammad has summoned both parties at Police Station (PS) Chontra to hold inquiry into a land ownership case. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Division Mehar Ghulam Abbas and Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed were also part of inquiry team, he said.

He added during the inquiry, Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz and Tahir Aziz started threatening each other of dire consequences even in presence of high ups of police and district government. Taking action, police rounded up the duo and shifted them to lock ups of PS Civil Lines.

The spokesman further informed that the accused would be produced before the court of area magistrate today (Tuesday) for further process.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq and City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of AC Mehar Ghulam Abbas and SP Zia Uddin Ahmed for netting the troublemakers.