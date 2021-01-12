Share:

Peshawar - More than 3000 policemen have been deployed to provide security to the health workers in Peshawar as a five-day polio campaign started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Peshawar Police Chief Abbas Ahsan said that more than 3000 cops had been deployed to provide security to all teams of health workers in the provincial capital.

He said that checking at the entrance and exit points to the city had also been intensified.

According to the Emergency Operation Centre KP, more than 7 million children are expected to be vaccinated in the province during the campaign. Around 28,000 teams are participating in the campaign, including fixed, mobile and transit teams.

The centre also said that the campaign was being conducted while putting in place the SOPs of coronavirus too.