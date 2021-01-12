Share:

Owing to their new partnership with Facebook, WhatsApp has amended its privacy policy, sparking debate in regards to data protection all across the world. Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, responded to public concerns about data protection by highlighting the government’s initiative to introduce strong data protection laws—it is the need of the hour.

According to the new terms and conditions, users are required to share personal data including location, IP addresses, device and mobile network information and other data with Facebook. Any refusal to comply entails that they would have to quit using WhatsApp. What can be noted here is a systematic increase in the amount of power and control amassed by social media companies. With increased influence, it becomes harder to go against the grain and refuse access to personal information since such platforms have become a vital part of ways of life and business. As such, refusing to share personal data comes at the expense of the individual, who is left alienated in society.

In such circumstances, the role of the government is key. They have the ability to act as authorities that can actively work towards user protection. Privacy can be safeguarded through employing security plans, enacting disposal laws and establishing a body that overlooks operations and ensures accountability in procedures. Through such avenues, official bodies can either eliminate or destroy user data in a manner that renders the information unreadable. Furthermore, specific regulations could be proposed according to which a limitation can be imposed on the kind of data shared—leaving sensitive material for the eyes of the user only.

What can be denied is the fact that the status quo does not take into account the sanctity of privacy and that the government needs to counter this development through some kind of action. While PTA still may be unsure of the appropriate way to respond, it is clear that proactive action is needed immediately.