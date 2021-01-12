Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dismissed the opposition’s criticism of making new legislation through ordinances in Senate on Monday and said that the Constitution empowered the President to promulgate laws.

“It is not something illegal. Article 89 of the Constitution which had not been touched at the time of passage of 18th Amendment gives power of issuing ordinances to the President,” said Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem while winding up the debate in the House.

He made these remarks after the opposition lawmakers criticised the government for issuing ordinances in dozens and alleged that it was making an attempt to rule through ordinances.

Earlier, many opposition lawmakers spoke on a motion on “the alarming propensity of the Federal Government to usurp and subvert parliamentary and provincial rights guaranteed in the Constitution by attempting to rule the country by ordinances, especially the current case of attempted illegal land grab of Sindh and Balochistan’s islands as well as resources.”

The Minister for Law said that ordinances had a temporary life and could not be re-promulgated under a judgement of the Supreme Court. He said that the opposition was non-cooperative in making the legislation involving national interest. He pointed out that even the crucial FATF legislation had to be taken to the joint session of the parliament.

Responding to the opposition, the minister said that no ordinance had been promulgated while any House of the parliament was in session. “Most of the ordinances promulgated during the present government’s term have already been converted into an act of the parliament,” he said. He also said that many ordinances including Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 had lapsed.

Over the controversy of Islands Ordinance, Senator Naseem said the legislative power on this issue was divided between federation and the provinces. He said the ordinance in question had been promulgated after taking the consent of the Sindh government and the federal government had received a letter of the provincial government on July 6, 2020 in this connection. He told the House that the ordinance which was promulgated on September 2 had lapsed on December 28, 2020.

The Law Minister reminded the opposition PPP that the then government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had handed over Bundl Island to Port Qasim Authority (PQA). He chided PPP lawmakers saying whether they were charge-sheeting their own party founder and former PM Bhutto.

Earlier, the opposition senators regretted that parliament was being bypassed and ordinances were being promulgated without fulfilling pre-conditions of Article 89 of the Constitution.

They said that the government was promulgating ordinances unconstitutionally while the parliament was in session. They reminded that any ordinance could not be promulgated when either House of parliament was in session. Even, some members demanded withdrawal of Islands Ordinance which had already lapsed.