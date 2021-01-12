Share:

LAHORE - The Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, Capt (retired), Muhammad Usman Younis has stated that with the use of new technologies and sustained cooperation of all partners, Punjab would become TB-Free by stipulated timeframe of 2030. He stressed that TB Control was one of his flagship programmes and an integral cornerstone of Provincial Health Strategy of the Punjab.

He maintained that his government has come to power on the manifesto of human development with transparency and the provincial government was attaching a very high priority to social sectors, particularly health, in an effort to improve the health indicators and outcomes in the province. He was delivering a keynote address at the launching of a project for intensifying TB case detection through pharmacies with the help of Pakistan’s first mobile application (e-TB) for notifying TB patients through pharmacies.

Capt. (retired), Muhammad Usman Younis pointed out that innovative interventions will provide further support to the governmental agenda for providing patient centered care and ensuring that human rights and gender dimensions of TB patients are addressed to a large extent. He maintained that the Government of Punjab was providing absolutely free TB diagnostic and treatment facilities.

Speaking on the occasion the Provincial Secretary for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retired), Muhammad Usman emphasized that his department is viewing the TB control and elimination mechanisms holistically and will explore linkages and synergies between Primary, Secondary and Tertiary care tiers in health care and ensure that the cross-cutting areas are effectively utilized in pursuance of the provincial goals and objectives.

He said his department was building intra-sectoral and inter-sectoral linkages and collaboration within his department and with the related social sector departments, in addition to the social safety nets with a view to attain the Sustainable Development Goals, which were extremely demanding and require a concerted effort. He expressed the confidence that Provincial TB Control Program Punjab would make an innovative use of technology and foster partnerships with Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Pharmacy Associations during implementation of the project.

The Secretary also expressed his gratitude to the international organizations including the Stop TB Partnership, World Health Organization, The Global Fund and USAID for their support in this regard.

In his comments, Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan Director General Health Services Punjab expressed his satisfaction over the engagement of pharmacies by Provincial TB Control Program Punjab, in collaboration with the DOPASI Foundation, with the support of Stop TB Partnership, TB Reach Initiative to enhance TB case detection.

Earlier giving details of the program, Dr Muhammad Saeed Akhtar Manager Provincial Tuberculosis Control Program Punjab, briefed the progress during 2020.

He mentioned that more than 5,00,000 people were screened for TB and 1,61,000 TB cases were diagnosed & provided free of cost medicine in Punjab.

Ms Kinz ul Eman, Director Programmes DOPASI explained how the project and data flow will work and appreciated the exemplary leadership provided by Manager Provincial TB Control Program and his team.

Joining the launching ceremony through video-link, Dr Lucica Ditiu Executive Director of the Stop TB Partnership congratulated the province of Punjab and the Dopasi Foundation as this was the only project selected from Pakistan through a transparent process in TB REACH Wave-8.

Dr Syed Karam Shah of the Stop TB Partnership spoke on the critical role of the private sector engagement in TB control and emphasized on raising the demand for TB care services within communities through parliamentary caucuses and mass awareness activities.

Dr Muhammad Asif Additional Director PTP Punjab expressed his gratitude to all the participants including representatives of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer’s Association and Pakistan Pharmacies Association.