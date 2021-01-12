Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Office-bearers of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf have asked the district administration to remove encroachments from both sides of Old Kuchery Road in Lakki city.

Talking to journalists here on Monday, PTI tehsil Lakki chapter leader Dr Iqbal and others office-bearers said that the provincial government had included the repair and widening of road in the beautification project. They said that construction work on the urban road had begun without removing encroachments.

The PTI leaders urged the district administration and C&W authorities to build a culvert on the road near the girls college and ensure use of construction material.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Qamar, a sub divisional officer of communication and works department, said that over one kilometre of urban road would be built with an estimated cost of over Rs57 million. He said that besides construction of open sewage drains and footpaths, the streets lights would also be installed along the road.

“The removal of encroachments and electricity poles are not part of PC-1 of the project and the responsibility to the effect rests on concerned departments to carry out anti-encroachment operation,” he said.