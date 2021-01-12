Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sarah Jessica Parker has been fielding questions about a potential Sex and the City return for several years.And the four-time Golden Globe winner finally has some good news for devoted fans of the hit show.She’s brushing off her Manolo Blahniks, after a Sex and the City revival was confirmed at HBO Max, for which she’ll reunite with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. The 55yearold took to Instagram recently with a teaser for the new series, writing: ‘I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ’. Sights and sounds of the city are framed with images of a computer screen, as Parker’s leading lady Carrie Bradshaw types away.’ And just like that...’ she writes, referencing a frequent preface used by Carrie in the show’s narration, before typing: ‘The story continues...’ Michael Patrick King joins Parker, Nixon and Davis as executive producers on the 10-episode limited series, which is titled And Just Like That…, kicking off production in late spring in New York City.The half-hour series sees the familiar faces navigating life, love and friendship in their 50s, which proves to be even more complicated than it was in their 30s.