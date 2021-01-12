Share:

LAHORE - Shabbir Lashkarwala won the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2021, which concluded at the Arena Bowling Club of F-9 Park.

According to PTBF spokesman here on Monday, Adnan Qaiser, brother of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, graced the final as chief guest and distributed trophies and cash awards among the winners. PTBF President Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Secretary M Hussain Chattha and STBA President Aleem Agha were also present on the occasion. In men singles, Shabbir finished first and grabbed the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship title for the second time. Zafar Iqbal and Salim Baig secured second and third positions respectively while Fazil Mania finished fourth.

In the doubles event, Salim Baig/Zafar Iqbal earned the first position while Ijaz/Hussain Chattha claimed the second and Shabbir/Aleem Agha third position. In team event, Ijaz, Hussain Chattha, Salim Baig and Zafar Iqbal emerged as winners while Shabbir, Aleem, Fazil and Ahmer were runners-up. In amateur event, Daniyal ur Rehman clinched the title while Amina Roshi bagged second Russian player Alina third position.

In deaf event, Qasim Asad secured first position while Azam Khan and Ghazanfer Iqbal finished second and third positions respectively. In the women event, Russian player Alina emerged as triumphant while Amna Roshi sealed second spot and Noor ul Ain third. A total of 137 players from across the country featured in six categories.