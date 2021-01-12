Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the establishment of the China-Pakistan health corridor and more organizations joining hands in the medicine field, traditional medicine cooperation between the two countries is booming.

A Gwadar Pro’s report says, authorities of the two countries are speeding up efforts to develop new drugs based on traditional Chinese medicine prescriptions to boost the fight against the pandemic.

It is worth-mentioning that more than 92 percent of confirmed COVID-19 patients in China had used traditional medicine, according to a white paper released by the Chinese central government.

Pakistan is in a very good time in the pharmaceutical sector. Even during COVID-19, there is some medicine taken from Pakistan to China.

Many companies are also exploring the markets in the development of new medicines and traditional medicines to fight against the disease,” said Dr. Syed Iftikhar Hussain, Senior Vice President of Agribytand Pharma Consultant in CPEC related medicinal crops projects in Lahore.

“There are more than 3700 types of medical plants that have been identified in Pakistan. We even have some high-valued medicines that are not available in China.”

According to Syed, agricultural zones of pharmaceutical plants are widely scattered in Pakistan, yet there are hardly any qualified personnel to access the areas to take care and collect the plants. Syed and his team planned a program to solve the problem.

“From those areas, there are young persons who graduated from big cities like Islamabad and Lahore. Now we are giving them the apprenticeship training program,” Syed said.

The youngsters will then be the inspector supervisor to the areas to collect the information of the plant species and production. They will also help the local farmers to plant and collect the medical plants scientifically.”