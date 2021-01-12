Share:

What is a significant achievement by Pakistan in the efforts to curb international terrorism is being spun by India as a failure to go far enough. Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s conviction is a momentous occasion, one that even Washington has lauded as a necessary step. However, taking Delhi’s lead, there is the usual ‘do more’ statement being thrown around, without verifying whether this ‘more’ is even possible.

The case that ended up with a conviction was focused on terror financing, and accordingly, the Pakistan court awarded a sentence commensurate with the crime. If Delhi and Washington want more action taken then Islamabad’s ask is the same it has always been; provide actionable evidence of more direct involvement in the Mumbai attacks. Undoubtedly the terrorist attack was tragic and its victims deserve justice—but this in no way means that Pakistan completely upends our legal system on its head to try and get convictions based on incomplete evidence.

The situation is simple; Delhi has identified targets it wants convicted, and it has not provided the necessary proof but insists that Pakistan rush to incarcerate based on little more than hearsay and unfounded allegations. Conversely from our side, we have always expressed a willingness to cooperate, especially given the fact that Islamabad recognises the need for normalisation of ties.

Try as it might to deflect, the ball is now in India’s court. If it wants this process taken further, all it needs to do, is provide us with the ‘incontrovertible evidence’ we have heard so much about ever since the attack in Mumbai took place. We are clearly willing to take the guilty to task, even if it is being portrayed as if Pakistan is protecting militants. The next step for our state should be to use the dossier strategy; make all the evidence in this case public, and identify the gaps that are still remaining in convicting individuals such as Hafiz Saeed and Lakhvi. This information can be shared internationally, which will mean that India must back its words with providing us the evidence we have been told Delhi has always possessed to establish guilt of those it accused.