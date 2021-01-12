Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Monday was informed that production of sugar is likely to increase this year due to improved sugarcane crushing activity and would eventually release pressure on the upward price trend.

After a decline in the past month and reached Rs81 per kg, sugar prices have once again increased in different markets during the past week. Sugar prices have surged up to Rs90 to Rs95 per kg in different cities of the country. There are rumours that prices might rise up to Rs100 per kg. The NPMC has noted that sugar prices would reduce after sugarcane crushing activity.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, chaired the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC). Minister for Industries & Production apprised NPMC that production of sugar is likely to increase this year due to improved sugarcane crushing activity and would eventually release pressure on the upward price trend. Federal Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar also briefed NPMC about the steps being taken to control the prices of edible oil/ghee.

The NPMC reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat, sugar, eggs and edible oil. Secretary Finance briefed NPMC that prices of wheat and eggs have registered downward trend due to coordinated and consolidated efforts of the Provincial governments. The Finance Minister directed the Provincial governments and relevant departments to continue the momentum of strict price monitoring for provision of basic items at affordable prices across the country. Federal Minister for NFS&R briefed NPMC about the current status of wheat stock across the country and assured that all possible measures will be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat at affordable prices.

The representative from the Punjab government briefed that a strict action has been taken against the role of middlemen in the sugarcane market as directed by NPMC. He informed that prices of sugar are currently stable in the Province, however, in some areas marginal hike is observed due to fog and weather conditions. Minister for Industries & Production appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Government in minimizing the role of middlemen.

Member PBS presented before NPMC a live dashboard of prices of essential items for comparative analysis which will be helpful in monitoring prices of essential items across major cities and markets in real-time. The system is prepared by PBS to monitor food prices and figure out price fluctuations for timely decision making and smooth coordination among Provincial governments and departments concerned. The Finance Minister lauded the mechanism for effective price monitoring and sound decision making. NPMC directed PBS to hold a meeting with Provincial governments to remove price disparity in essential items and urged the Provinces to draw maximum benefit from the newly developed system.

Minister for Industries & Production, Minister for National Food Security & Research, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Secretary M/o NFS&R, Secretary Industries & Production, Chairman FBR, Member CCP, Chairman TCP, MD PASSCO, MD USC, Member IT & Member National Accounts from PBS and senior officers of the Finance Division participated in the meeting.