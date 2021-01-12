Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday directed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to satisfy how the elections of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker of National and Provincial Assemblies and Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate are under the constitution.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi conducted hearing of the Reference regarding holding of Senate election either through ‘secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’.

During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan submitted that the election for the President is held under Article 41(3) read with Clause 12 of the Second Schedule to the Constitution which specifically provides for secret ballot. The office of President is not only created by and under the Constitution itself, their election process is also provided under the Constitution itself.

https://nation.com.pk/11-Jan-2021/pakistan-to-get-sinopharm-covid-19-vaccine-by-early-february-dr-faisal

He said that the elections of Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the National and Provincial Assemblies are held under Articles 53 and 108 and Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate under Article 60 respectively. He also said that the methodology for holding their elections is given in the Assemblies Rules, which is outside the Constitution.

Justice Ijaz asked the AGP that you have to address that how the elections of Speakers and Deputy Speakers of National and Provincial Assemblies and the Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman are under the Constitution.

The Chief Justice said, “We have to consider the question of holding elections under Constitution in view of the whole scheme of the Constitution and not in bits and pieces.”

The AGP told that the election of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers are conducted under Articles 91(3) and 130(3). However, the elections for these offices were excluded by Article 226 after the 18th amendment and the present position is the same as it existed in 1973.

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Raza Rabbani, Advocate Kamran Murtaza on behalf of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, lawyers Qamar Afzal and Hassan Irfan, in individual capacity, also have filed the submissions on the Reference. Advocate General for Sindh Salman Talib-ud-Din sought one week for submitting reply on the Reference.

The attorney general contended that unlike cases falling under Article 184(3) in the original jurisdiction of this Court, the question of maintainability or jurisdiction does not strictly arise under Article 186.

He added that the Reference proceedings under Article 186 of the Constitution was last considered in detail by a ten-member bench of the Supreme Court in Hisba Bill passed by Provincial Assembly.

He submitted that according to the principles settled in that reference (Hisba Bill), the opinion of the apex court on a reference filed by the President under Article 186 has binding effect.

Justice Ijaz-ul Ahsan inquired that what is the provision for an MPA, who wants to contest the Senate elections independently? He further said that does the law provide that an independent can contest the Senate polls. The AGP replied that there is no bar in that regard.

The attorney general said that if Article 226 is construed to include all elections referred to in the Constitution, then a complication would arise. Articles 51(6)(d)&(e) provide a special method whereby women and minorities ‘shall be elected’ in accordance with law through proportional representation system of political parties’ list. The law is provided in Section 104, Elections Act, 2017. There is no voting/polling for these elections as these are based on party lists.

He said that of the framers of the Constitution wanted election for the Senate to be by secret ballot as is the case for Presidential elections in clause 12, 2nd Schedule, they could have simply added the word secret in Article 59(2) which specifies the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable for elections for Senate. In that case though the election to Senate would still be election under the Election Act, 2017, but owing to the words ‘subject to Constitution’ in Article 222, Parliament would be constitutionally required to provide for elections for Senate by secret ballot.

AGP Khalid Jawed submitted that while interpreting the Constitution, the Court has to adopt a robust and dynamic interpretation which achieves greater constitutional objectives including; Promotion of transparency and accountability in the electoral process, Acknowledge respect for the choice and desires of the citizen voters, Discourage horse trading, blackmailing, use of laundered money for vote.