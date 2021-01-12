Share:

Rahimyar khan - Various groups of the Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) employees under the banner of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) organised a protest rally here on Monday to save the future of more than 846 ad hoc and daily wage employees of SZMCH.

Hospital employees from the Young Doctors Association, Pharmacist Association,Young Nurses Association, Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Organisation, Pakistan Health Support Staff Organisation, Young Paramedics Association,Employees Welfare Association and All Pakistan Clerks Association gathered at Adda Khanpur Chowk where they staged a protest gathering. Traffic remained suspended at the main city junction. GHA leaders Dr Amjad Ali,Imran Arshad, Khawaja Naeem Tariq and Rana Muhammad Sufyan Zulfiqar addressed the protesters

They said that more than 800 ad hoc and daily-wage employees of SZMCH had been deprived of their permanent jobs for last 10 to 15 years but performing their duties after being over age. But on the other hand MS office staff wants to appoint new employees who will grease their palms,they alleged.

They further said that all these affected employees were keeping their eyes on the decision of inquiry of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department for the security of thair jobs.

They said that there were 1600 vacant seats in SZMCH and 846 employees could be adjusted there.