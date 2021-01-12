Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI’s government has once again set out to defeat the second wave of COVID-19 in parliament by fulfilling a challenge of completing mandatory days in the third parliamentary year of the National Assembly.

Like the first wave of coronavirus, it has once again become a challenge for the incumbent government to complete 130 mandatory days of the National Assembly.

The joint opposition, in delaying tactics, has twice refused to sit with the present government or Speaker National Assembly to deliberate on calling the National Assembly session, despite intensity of the second wave of deadly virus in the country.

The opposition, during the first wave of coronavirus, had not hesitated to write a letter to the speaker’s National Assembly asking him to avoid damaging constitutional obligation.

“The National Assembly has only met for 77 days in a year, while to fulfil the constitutional requirement, the assembly has to meet for another 53 days,” said parliamentary leaders of PML-N Khwaja Asif, in his letter to the speaker National Assembly around five months ago.

The speaker National Assembly, with cooperation of treasury benches, had managed a longest session of the National Assembly without taking any break and fulfil the obligation of completing 130-mandatory days of the National Assembly.

The constitution makes it obligatory for the 342-seat National Assembly to be in session for a total of at least 130 days in each parliamentary year. The constitution, in clause (2) of its article 54, says “the National Assembly shall meet for not less than 130 working days in each year” - the “working days” including any day of a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament and up to two days of adjournment, such as a weekend recess”.

At the same time another clause may be helpful in crisis period, which says, “No penalty is provided for the violation, for which the parliamentary affairs ministry, which proposes when a session of the National Assembly or the Senate should be called, appeared helpless, although no regrets were immediately offered”.

Background discussions with the senior parliamentarians from the government side revealed that the treasury side had once again planned to call the longest session of the National Assembly to fulfil constitutional obligation.

The government side, ignoring protests and walkouts from the opposition, would continue the National Assembly proceedings till completing the mandatory days of the third parliamentary year.

It may be noted here that the joint opposition has warned of staging walkout and series of protests during the upcoming sessions of the National Assembly. “We will stage strong protests against the incumbent government’s ineligibility,” says PPP-P’s senior MNA Dr.Nafeesa Shah, talking with this newspaper.

Another opposition member said that the government side has no respect for the parliament. “They are continuously ignoring the opposition in the parliament. This behaviour reflects their maturity,” said PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

The members from treasury benches commented that the PTI`s government wants to complete 130 mandatory days of a parliamentary year despite the looming Coronavirus [COVID-19] scare in the country.

The parliamentary committee on virtual session with the consultation of parliamentary leaders of all political parties had reached a consensus to call a national assembly session while observing social distancing protocol during the session. As, the suggestions about calling virtual session was turned down by the opposition, federal ministers, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs had recently held a detailed meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to resolve the issue relating to calling the National Assembly session and disposing of pending legislation.