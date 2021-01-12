Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the provincial government was in contact with different internet service providers for provision of internet services to the merged districts and hoped the service would be provided soon.

On the directives of the Chief Minister, he paid a visit to Orakzai district and met with tribal elders. Commissioner Kohat, Deputy Commissioner, DC Orakzai, DPO, DSPO ASP and other officers were also present on the occasion. The local elders discussed various issues of Orakzai district and also deliberated on the issue of geographical limits between the tribes of Bezot and Mohammadzai.

It was assured that the problem would be resolved amicably.

Ziaullah Bangash and Commissioner Kohat tasked Deputy Commissioner Orakzai to sit with the leaders of Orakzai Bezot to review their claim and on the other hand Deputy Commissioner Kohat was asked to engage leaders of Qaum Mohammadzai to review their claim.