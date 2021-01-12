Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash Monday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood Khan and the provincial government was in contact with different internet service providers for provision of internet services to the merged districts and hoped the service would be provided soon.

On the directives of chief minister, the adviser paid a visit to Orakzai district and met with tribal elders, while Commissioner Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman, DC Orakzai Khalid Khan, DPO, DSPO ASP and other officers were present on the occasion.

The local elders discussed various issues of Orakzai district and also deliberated on the issue of geographical limits between the tribes of Bezot and the Mohammadzai. It was assured that the problem would be resolved amicably.

Ziaullah Bangash and Commissioner Kohat tasked Deputy Commissioner Orakzai to sit with the leaders of Orakzai Bezot to review their claim and on the other hand Deputy Commissioner Kohat was asked to engage leaders of Qaum Mohammadzai to review their claim. It was decided that in the light of the recommendations of the two and DCs joint meeting with the two tribes would be arranged with Ghazi Gulab Jamal and Ghazi Ghazan Jamal for resolution of a dispute.

Resolution for restoration of internet in Barol passed

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution demanding restoration of internet service in Barol Tehsil of district Dir Upper enabling the students to attend online classes.

The resolution moved by JI MPA Inayatullah Khan and Sirajud Din Khan, said that due to COVID-19 pandemic the educational institutions were closed across the province and students were asked to attend the classes online. It said that unfortunately internet services of PTCL and mobile phones were continuously suspended in Tehsil Barol of district Dir Upper due to which the students could not attend online classes while on the other hand several overseas Pakistani from the area could not establish contact with their relatives and families. The resolution demanded the federal government to restore internet services including PTCL and 3G and 4G in Tehsil Barol and save the precious time of students besides resolving issues being faced by the local community.