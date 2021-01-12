Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will today on an three-day official visit to Pakistan, the foreign ministry said yesterday. During his visit, the Turkish foreign minister will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi, said the statement. The two Foreign Ministers will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues, it said. Foreign Minister Cavusoglu’s visit to Pakistan is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. This will be his third visit during the last two and half years. The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey were deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect. Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations have been institutionalized under the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to boost the partnership. Pakistan and Turkey enjoy close collaboration on issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora such as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Economic Cooperation Organization. The visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister will help further deepen the bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas, said the foreign ministry.