Lakki marwat - The Bannu district administration is all set to launch urban plantation drive from Jan 25 as part of measures to increase forest cover, keep the environment clean and green and add to the beautification of the city.

“People from different walks of life will be motivated to take part in the plantation campaign named as Bannu Gul”, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi on Monday said. He said that authorities of the forest department and other stakeholders had been directed to finalise arrangements and arrange seedlings and plants.

“The provincial secretary of the forest department has issued instructions with regard to launching of a massive plantation activity in the district with special focus on plantation in urban areas,” he said and added that his administration would engage all government departments in the week-long plantation drive so as to get desired results.

The DC said that government officials, civil society activists, teachers, students, scouts and volunteers would sow seedlings and ornamental plants along roadsides in Bannu city.