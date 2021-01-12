Share:

LAHORE - Actress Veena Malik has filed a Rs1 billion defamation suit against her ex-husband Asad Khattak in a Sessions Court here on Monday. Veena filed the suit under Defamation Ordinance 2002, stating that she took Khula from Asad Khattak in 2017 and the court had given the custody of the children to her. She submitted that Asad Khattak leveled false allegations against her on social media, which damaged her reputation. She pleaded with the court to issue a decree in her favour and order Khattak to pay Rs1 billion to her.