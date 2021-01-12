Share:

Tank - Residents of Kot Kat village and adjacent areas on Monday threatened to boycott the ongoing anti-polio campaign in protest against the non-reconstruction of Kot Kat bridge.

The bridge was destroyed in the flash floods about five years ago and had not been reconstructed so far due to lack of interest on part of the government. The residents of the area along with children and school students protested against the delay in reconstructing the bridge.

The infuriated protesters chanted slogans against the provincial government, district administration, elected representatives from the area including Member National Assembly (MNA), Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and also the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for turning blind eyes towards the issues of the area.

They urged the government to take notice of the issue and direct the departments concerned to re-construct the bridge forthwith, otherwise they warned to resort to agitation against the government.

They also warned that their boycott of the anti-polio campaign would continue till acceptance of their sole demand of reconstruction of the bridge.