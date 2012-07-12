



MULTAN – Director General agriculture (extension) Dr Anjum Ali Buttar warned growers to keep cotton crop safe against threat of army worm pleading that the early sown silver fibre was passing through a delicate stage.

He said that growers should immediately resort to curative measures as soon as they notice attack by army worm.

Growers should also strengthen their weak land by suitable application of gypsum. Dr Anjum Ali Buttar also directed agriculture officials to remain focused on improving fertilizers transportation mechanism and keep an eye on hoarders.

He said the Punjab province was facing shortage of fodder for cattle heads and green fodder was essential for growth of animals.

He said cultivation of Kharif fodder crop was possible from March to August and officials should guide growers and give them such a crop planning that ensures availability of fodder for cattle heads.