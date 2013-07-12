

KARACHI - A six-member delegation of European Union Election Observer headed by Michael Ghaler called on Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah at the Chief Minister House here on Thursday and presented him the Observational Report of the General Elections 2013.Michael Ghaler told the CM that about 26 teams comprising 46 people worked to compile the observational report and remained on ground to screen the polls on the Election Day. Many diplomats and parliamentarians of Europeans countries also shared their observational views on the Pakistan election. He said that the overall situations during elections were significantly improved as compared to that of 2008.Qaim thanked the EU delegation over their observation and report. He said that Chief Election Commissioner was appointed by a consensus between the leader of the House and leader of the Opposition, and everyone knew that Election Commission worked independently.He further told that the general elections were held under the auspices of the caretaker government that was too headed by a retired Judge of High Court who took his cabinet on his own.At the end, members of delegation were presented with the traditional gifts of Ajrak and Sindh Topi by the CM.