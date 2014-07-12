ISLAMABAD - Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad Friday granted exemption to former President Pervez Musharraf from appearing before the court for one day in judges’ detention case.

ATC Judge Atiq-ur-Rehman, who conducted the hearing, directed Musharraf to appear before the court on the next date of hearing while giving him exemption from appearing before the court for one day in this case.

Musharraf’s counsel appeared before the court and submitted his new medical report seeking exemption for his client from appearing before the court. He informed that Musharraf was suffering from pain in his backbone and doctors have forbade him from travelling for three weeks and advised him to take rest due to which he could not appear before the court. Moreover, the counsel stated that Musharraf was facing life threats from banned outfits and the government should make comprehensive arrangements in this regard. He argued that charges had been framed against his client therefore he should be exempted from appearance before the court.

During the hearing, Musharraf’s both guarantors were also present in the court. However, Public Prosecutor Aamir Nadeem Tabish opposed the exemption, saying that the disease is not much serious.

After hearing the arguments, the ATC judge granted Musharraf exemption for one day and warned of strict action against Musharraf’s guarantors in case he failed to show up for the next hearing of the case. Later, the court deferred the hearing of the case till August 8 for further proceedings in this connection.