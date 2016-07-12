SIALKOT-Four armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth Rs2.4 million from the house of a local trader situated in the Daska city’s congested Islampura locality during in broad daylight here on Monday.

The police said that the dacoits stormed into house of trader Shakeel Ahmed Mughal, held hostage all the family members at gunpoint and started looting. The dacoits looted 38 Tolas of gold ornaments, Rs0.4 million and other valuables. The dacoits fled away after locking the family members in separate rooms. The Daska City police have registered a case with no arrest or clue in this regard.

GAS CYLINDER EXPLOSION

Three persons injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a shop of Haji Saleem during decanting of cylinders here on Main Road Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil on Monday. The injured Umair, son of the shopkeeper), Muzammal and Abdul Shakur were admitted to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.