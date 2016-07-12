Islamabad - The special investigation unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested four outlaws involved in pickpocketing and recovered cash and a car from them, a police spokesman said yesterday.

He said that a team of SIU was constituted by SP (investigation) Islamabad which succeeded to apprehend a gang of four pickpockets and recovered stolen mobiles and cash worth Rs 31000, different CNICs and a car (Suzuki Mehran). The nabbed pickpockets have been identified as Zahid Iqbal, Zahid Mehmood alias Zidi, Ramzan and Babar. During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in multiple cases of pocket picking at Faisal Masjid, Faizabad bus stand and other areas.

They used car for their transportation and used to escape on it after committing the crime.

They also revealed to commit such incidents in Lahore, Okara and Rawalpindi.