islamabad - The Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar Tuesday said that population growth is a larger challenge than terrorism in the country.

The minister said this during a press conference held in connection with World Population Day.

The minister stated that country stands in dangerous numbers regarding maternal child mortality rate. She added that the country would fail in achieving its health targets due to overgrowth rate of population.

“There is huge difference in supply and demand of the population and resources of the country and the phenomena would be the biggest threat in future for the country,” she said.

The minister said that because health is a devolved subject now so the Ministry of National Health Service (NHS) can only provide technical assistance while the operational role would be played by the provinces.

She said that need of time is to create a narrative regarding population control taking all segments of society together.

“It is unfortunate that the population control program in the country was always running under international donations,” she said.

She added that this year’s World Population Day gains further importance by the fact that the FP2020 Family Planning Summit 2017 is being hosted in London today by DFID, UNFPA and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The global community and Pakistan fully recognise the centrality of family planning as an issue that affects human beings in the most personal ways, families in their wellbeing and survival, and nations in terms of their health, development and prosperity, she said.

The minister said that health ministry decided to set up a satellite event so it could make pledges and commitments right here in Pakistan.

She said interest in World Population Day increased when the global population neared five billion on 11th of July in the year 1987.

And today in July 2017, at a population of 7.5 billion facing a population of over 9 billion by 2050 will be a great challenge.

“Pakistan has moved from a population of 110 million in 1989 adding more than 80 million people by 2017,” said the minister.

She said, “Our maternal mortality rates and infant child mortality rates must come down as has been pledged in the SDGs and we know that this cannot happen without access to reproductive health services and Birth spacing practices.”

She added, “In Pakistan alone, 12,000 women die annually in the process of giving birth; children are dying due to malnutrition and lack of care at the critical first year of life.”

The Government of Pakistan has committed to this goal in September 2015, which falls directly in the mandate of the ministry and the provincial health departments. “Our Ministry is taking special initiatives through the national health vision to achieve universal access to all health services and intend to make special efforts to include reproductive health in all its programs,” she said.

The event was also addressed by Population Welfare Minister Punjab Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Bharadh, Shehnaz Wazir Ali former Special Assistant to Prime Minister and representative of Chief Minister Sindh, Dr Talib Lashari Technical Adviser on Population Government of Sindh.

MPA and former Health Minister KP Shaukat Yousafzai, Asmat Ullah Kakar Secretary Health Balochistan and Zahid Abbasi Secretary Population Welfare AJK attended the event.