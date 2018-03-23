LAHORE: Tortured dead body of a 16-years-old servant has been found from the house of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Shah Jahan.

According to police station Akbari Mandi, 9 years old Attiya, sister of murdered servant, was also beaten and tortured by MPA. Both of them used to work at Shah Jahan’s house. Attiya told that Fauzia, the daughter of MPA used to tyrannize and beat his brother resulted in his death. Her father told that he was not allowed to meet his children.

DSP Arshad Kanjo said that case has been filed by his father against Fauzia and teams are working in search of her.