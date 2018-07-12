Share:

BEIJING - State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe met with Nepalese Chief of the Army Staff Rajendra Chhetri Wednesday. "China and Nepal are traditionally friendly neighbors," Wei said.

"China thinks highly of the firm support from Nepal on issues involving China's core interests." He stressed that the military of China and Nepal should implement the consensus reached by their state leaders, keep pushing forward cooperation, consolidate the traditional friendship and contribute to building a community of shared future for humanity, and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Chhetri thanked China for its support and help to the Nepalese military, saying that Nepal was willing to strengthen exchange and cooperation with China in various fields.

Nepal firmly upholds the one-China policy and will never allow any forces to use its territory for anti-China activities, said Chhetri.