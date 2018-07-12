Share:

Elderly woman dies in road accident

A 60-year-old woman died and a man wounded critically when a mini-bus bumped into a motorcycle near Bhobatiyan Chowk on Raiwind Road, rescue workers said. An eyewitness told the police that the road mishap took place because of over speeding. He said the speedy bus hit the motorcycle from the rear side. The deceased woman was identified as Amna Bibi. Her relative Arif sustained multiple injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital. The woman riding on a motorcycle along with her relative was on way home when the deadly accident took place in the Raiwind police precincts. The driver along with the bus fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

Askari condemns Bilour bomb attack

Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has strongly condemned the Peshawar blast and expressed grief over the death of Haroon Balour and his supporters. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for recovery of the injured. “This tragic incident is a conspiracy to create instability in the country and all our sympathies are with the bereaved families,” he said.–Staff Reporter

PU seminar on women’s role in elections

The University's Pakistan Study Centre has organised a special lecture on women participation in elections at its seminar room Wednesday. Justice (r) Dr Nasira Javed Iqbal was the keynote speaker. PSC incharge Dr Rukhsana Iftikhar, faculty and researchers were also present. In her keynote speech, Dr. Nasira highlighted the background of women in politics of sub-continent and patriarchal society and women participation in main stream politics. She also shed light on the participation of women in the elections 1970s and afterwards. Dr Nasira stressed the need of promoting women education and awareness to participate in the election process and contribute their due share. The seminar was concluded with a question-answer session.–Staff Reporter

Crackdown on quacks continues

The PHC Wednesday has sealed 37more quacks’ businesses. the PHC teams have carried out action in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Okara, while being accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. As per the census, the teams had visited 86 treatment centres, and closed down 37 quacks’ businesses, while 24 quacks had quit illegal occupation. –Staff Reporter