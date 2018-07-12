Share:

LAHORE - A lawyer announced joining PTI. Accompanied by a dozen of his colleagues, Advocate Shahnawaz Dhillon who claimed himself to be a former member of the PML-N Lawyers Forum told the media at Lahore Press Club, that he cannot support the narrative against the state institutions. He said the legal fraternity supported the judiciary and the rule of law.

He alleged that Mr Sharif had been trying to pressurize the judiciary and other institutions and called for enhancing sentence of the Sharifs on the ground that “they were not the accused of an institution but the whole nation.”

Dhillon said not personality but ideology of PTI chairman Imran Khan inspired him to join his party. Advocate Abdul Hameed Rana and Haroon Bhutta were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, President of PML-N Lawyers Forum Naseer Ahmad Bhutta clarified that Mr Dhillon had never been an officer-bearer of the forum.

Even he had not been ever acknowledged as an active member of the forum, Mr Bhutta added.

A statement issued by the forum said the lawyers who held the press conference had no relation with the PML-N Lawyers Forum. It said Mr Rana, one of the participants of the conference, was a member of PML-Q and had been served as additional advocate general during the government of Ch Pervez Elahi in Punjab.