Share:

OKARA: The ears of a milkman and his nephew were bitten off after they had admonished some vagabonds for their repeated sexual harassment of women in Bilal Town.

His nephew’s ear was also injured in the feud. Ishaq sells mild of buffaloes to earn a living. Seven persons of community including Parvez, Javed, Jani used to sit at his stall for eve-teasing, on which Ishaq admonished them many times. Wednesday morning, Ishaq and his nephew Ali again admonished them for sexual harassment of women who came to buy milk from, they vagabonds beat up them severely.

Parvez bit off Ishaq’s left ear. The others bit his nephew ear which was injured severely. On their hue and cry, the vagabonds escaped. Both the injured were rushed to the hospital. A case was registered in the A Division police station.

Haj flights to start from 15th

KHANEWAL: The Haj flights operation from Multan will start from 15th of July from Multan International Airport while the last flight will fly for Jeddah on 13th of August. A total of 32 flights from Multan will take almost 8,200 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia out of which 12 are for Jeddah and 20 for Medina.

In Hajj flights operation, three airlines will take part which include PIA [eight flights], Air Blue [11 flights] and Saudi Airlines [13 flights]. From Rahim Yar Khan Airport, six PIA flights will take 717 pilgrims to Jeddah, and completing the schedule for pilgrims. The first return flight from Jeddah to Multan will be on August 28, 2018 and with total 38 fights, pilgrims will be sent back to Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

Pilgrims are advised by Haj operation supervisor Rana Asif to reach airport four hours before the flight departure to avoid any inconvenience. Rana Asif said that extra ordinary arrangements were being made to see off the pilgrims from Multan as well as from Rahim Yar Khan.

He requested to pilgrims (group leader) to collect their passport/ air tickets/ other travelling documents of their whole group from Haji camp Multan two days before the departure of their flights. Rana Asif added that pilgrims could call on telephone number 061-9330058 round the clock.