WASHINGTON:- All the 11 people on a float plane crashed in the US state of Alaska were rescued the other day, the US Coast Guard said in a press release. Two Coast Guard helicopter crew members safely hoisted the 11 people from the side of a mountain and the survivors were then taken to a staging area before being transferred to a hospital. All of them were reported to have minor injuries. The crash site is 2,000 feet above sea level in a mountainous area.–Xinhua