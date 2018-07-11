Share:

Glasgow-He’s too hot - hot damn! Bruno Mars was forced to halt a gig in Glasgow when his stage lights caught fire.

The US Grammy winner was four songs into his set at Glasgow Green when on-stage pyrotechnics apparently set the lighting rig ablaze. The flames were brought under control in eight minutes - so he didn’t need to “call the po-lice and the fireman”. As he returned to the stage, Mars improvised an a capella chorus of “We burned the stage down in Glasgow.”

During the break, video screens at the outdoor venue informed fans: “It is necessary to stop the show temporarily. Further information to follow.”

Several audience member posted photos of stage crew smothering the flames with a fire extinguisher before the show resumed.

There were no injuries.

A spokesperson for DF Concerts said: “During the Bruno Mars show, there was an incident involving one of the stage lights meaning the show was stopped temporarily.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of our stage team who assessed the situation, this incident was quickly responded to, allowing the show to continue safely.”

Mars went on to play a further 11 songs, including his hits Grenade, Just the Way You Are and Uptown Funk.

His tour continues this week with dates in Dublin and the British Summer Time Festival in London’s Hyde Park.