Islamabad - Keeping in view the importance of water reservoirs for the well-being of Pakistan, the Board of Capital Development Authority has approved one-time contribution from the salary of the employees of the Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad for raising funds for the construction of the two dams.

The decision, according to the CDA high ups, has been taken in the best interest of the nation.

The Board has decided that the employees of BS-16 and above would contribute two days basic pay and the officials of below BS-15 would contribute one day basic pay in the account recently opened under the title of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018.

Finance Wing, CDA has issued formal notification in this regard on Wednesday.

The contribution would be optional and if any employee does not want to contribute for this cause, he shall exercise his right in this regard. The CDA will deduct the donation at source from the monthly salary of July 2018 and the deducted amount will be remitted to the relevant account in consultation with Registrar Supreme Court.

It is to mention here that there are around 15,000 employees in the CDA out of which 2000 are of officer grade. The donations from the employees would help contribute a handsome amount to the account for the construction of the two dams. The initiative for the construction was taken by the Supreme Court few days back.