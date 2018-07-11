Share:

As we all know that eid has just passed, on this special occasion girls put henna in beautiful designs on their hands.

These days, the companies producing henna are adding such chemicals which either expire soon while they’re still in the cone or when react with moisture present already in the hands, results in itching, and redness, and I’ve even seen much worse cases leading towards cutting the hands off.

Here I want to get the attention of concerned authorities, about this issue to get the hennas checked by laboratory workers. So that they can be safe for everyone.

LAIBA KHAN,

Karachi, June 23.