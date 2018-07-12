Share:

Ground-breaking of grid station in DHA EME

LAHORE (PR): A ground-breaking ceremony of DHA own grid station was held on Wednesday in DHA Phase-12 (EME) Lahore.

Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Muhammad Sajid Khokhar graced the occasion as the chief guest. Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha, chief executive LESCO, MD Netracon Technologies Syed Asghar Ali Sherazi and senior officers of DHA Lahore attended the ceremony. Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Sajid Khokhar said, “DHA has proposed 21 grid stations including 1 of 220 KV. 4 grid stations are already under approval. 6 grid stations are under construction and 1 grid station is already energised.”

This 132KV GIS grid station consists of 11 kanals of land and the construction of grid station is 100% cost basis by DHA. The estimated cost of the grid station is approximately Rs345m. The project will be completed by July 2019. After the completion and energization of grid station, it will be handed over to LESCO for its operation and maintenance.

FFC Energy extends contract with DPS

LAHORE (PR): Descon Power Solutions (DPS) has successfully completed Operations & Maintenance (O&M) project with FFC Energy Limited (FFCEL). The successful completion of the five-year contract led to the O&M contract being extended by three additional years.

This was the first O&M project in the wind sector for DPS and brought with it significant new challenges. The smooth execution of this project helped DPS acquire additional projects including FWEL-I, FWEL-II, Metro, Gul Ahmed, Yunus Energy Limited; having Nordex turbines and Hartford Alternate Energy having GE turbines.

The successful completion of the initial five-year contract was attributed by Waseem Qazi, CEO Descon Power Solutions, to the relentless efforts put in by the DPS team. “I am very pleased with the way my team has performed in going beyond FFCEL’s satisfaction, while maintaining the highest levels of quality and safety for which Descon Power Solutions is renowned.” he added.

Institute for Art and Culture established

LAHORE (PR): The Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) has been established by Act XXXI of the government of Pakistan. This launches a new era in the vital field of education.

The Institute has been approved by HEC and has the unanimous approval of the Parliament and the Senate. Besides others, the press briefing was attended by Prof Sajida Haider (vice chancellor) and Prof Pervaiz Vandal (pro-vice chancellor).

The IAC focuses on a trilingual approach (Urdu, Punjabi and English), joining the two streams of knowledge (traditional and contemporary), reexamining the ideas of identity, and linking the industry with the academia. IAC is the only private sector education institute offering pension plans and education continuance insurance.

Vivo showcases TOF 3D sensing tech

SHANGHAI (PR): Vivo recently revealed its Time of Flight (TOF) 3D Sensing Technology at MWC Shanghai 2018, with the promise of a paradigm shift in imaging, AR and human-machine interaction, which will elevate consumer lifestyles with new levels of immersion and smart capability. Vivo’s pioneering technology detects the time it takes emitted pulse light to return to the sensor to accurately map objects at up to three meters in front of it.

It enables new opportunities in facial, gesture and motion recognition, 3D photography and AR, expanding the capabilities of the next generation of smart devices.

Manual seed planter

LAHORE (PR): Academia and industry can collectively play an important role in helping the farming community overcome challenges, stated director ORIC, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr Zaheer while receiving the manual seed planter by Monsanto Pakistan. Company donated manual seed planters to five institutes.