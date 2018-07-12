Share:

RAWALPINDI - The PML-N local leaders and elected representatives of local bodies showered currency notes on the people during a public gathering of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan at Chehan area in Chakri on Wednesday.

“Get currency notes, cast votes in favour of Nisar” was the slogan being chanted by the local leaders of PML-N while showering notes on the people.

The public gathering was organised by Union Council Chehan General Councillor Raja Saqib Javed, former Nazim Chaudhry Imran Sadiq, Chaudhry Asad Ali, Abrar Ahmed Chaudhry in connection to electioneering campaign of PML-N disgruntled leader and independent candidate from NA-59/63 and PP-10/12 Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The rain of currency notes turned the Pindal into a war-zone where everybody was trying to catch more and more currency notes.

“I am so happy today as I filled my pocket with currency notes amounting to Rs5,000 showered by the organisers of the public rally,” said Ameer Sajid, a local villager.

He said that he came to attend the rally to hear the speech of Nisar but now leaving the venue after getting the money to have a lavish dinner in a good restaurant.

Another villager Karamat Ali said he managed to catch only Rs2000 from the Pindal. “Well, it is a good sign that PML-N leaders throw currency notes in the air in the name of Nisar Ali Khan. This expresses their deep love for former interior minister,” he added.

Later on, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan arrived in the Pindal and delivered his speech to muster public support for July 25.