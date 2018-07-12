Share:

MIRPURKHAS : A pregnant woman died in gynaecological ward of Civil Hospital due to alleged negligence of doctors here on Wednesday. Relatives of the deceased woman ransacked the gyne ward and protested on hospital’s premises.

According to sources, Anmol Perveen, 40, wife of Yaseen Rajput, resident of Panhwer colony was brought in gyne ward for delivery that during first aid she was expired. On which her relatives and her husband ransacked the furniture and door even used abusive languages for the doctors. They protested in the premises of the hospital while they blamed that an injection was given to the deceased woman after which she died in reaction. They demanded the higher authorities to take notice of inefficient.

While Dr Hameeda Leghari and staff as well as civil surgeon Dr Iqbal Bhurgari claimed that they did not give injection to the deceased woman and she was brought in serious condition in the ward while she died during providing medical treatment.

DRAINS CLEANING DEMANDED

Chocked drains were posing serious threats of flooding to the cities and towns as well as villages of the district during expected heavy monsoon rainfall owing to their badly worst condition.

Report said that engineers and staff had been misappropriated allegedly the provided funds for maintenance and repair of the drains of LBOD project to ensure smoothly flow of saline water into them.

As a result drains were in worst condition as saline water flow had stopped at different places after growing herbs and shrubs and being silted up resultantly, they were giving threats to cities, towns and villages for flooding during expected heavy monsoon rainfall.

Sources said that different kinds of drains were there for keeping flow of saline water but near Jhilori and in sub-division Mirpurkhas and Kot Ghulam Muhammad of drainage division LBOD drains had covered the drain with big herbs and shrubs that had become hurdle in flow of water along with silt had accumulated in drains from 4 to 5 feet high.

In above condition during heavy rainfall those had failed to take water quantity resultantly, flood condition would be created in the district during heavy rainfall. Nadim Bhurgari, a landlord of Kot Ghulam Muhammad said that for last five years no cleanliness was made of drains even desilting was not made resultantly, silt accumulated in drains and requirement of taking the water quantity reduced.

Muhammad Ismail, a landlord of taluka Mirpurkhas alleged that officials of drainage division Mirpurkhas were involved in alleged corruption of funds and despite repeated complaints they did not give heed to improve the system by desilting and cleaning the drains in both taluka Mirpurkhas and Kot Ghulam Muhammad sub division.

He urged the project director to take immediate notice into this matter, ensure desilting and cleaning of the drains of LBOD project without any delay and punish exemplary to corrupt concerned sub engineers, engineers and other staff.

When contacted SDO Mirpurkhas Sub Division Abdul Jabbar and SDO Sub Division Kot Ghulam Muhammad Akhtar Khaskheli for their comments said that we were making efforts to improve the LBOD project system.