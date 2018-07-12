Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Muhammad Saleem Baig today (Thursday) to explain about steps being taken against inappropriate language being used on electronic media in advertisements by political parties.

In a statement, the commission said inappropriate language is being used in these ads by political parties against one another and such a campaign is violation of electoral code of conduct.

The move comes after PPP wrote a letter to the ECP regarding the abusive language used by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against PPP leadership in his election campaign ads being run on electronic media. In a related development, the ECP has notified 5,673 polling stations as very sensitive in Sindh province.

According to the list 65 per cent of polling stations and polling booths in the province have been declared as sensitive or very sensitive.

According to the Election Commission released data, there are total of 17 thousand 747 polling stations in Sindh, out of which 5 thousand 776 have been declared sensitive while 5 thousand 673 have been declared as very sensitive.

In Karachi, 698 polling stations and 2 thousand 790 polling booths of Karachi East, 237 polling stations and one thousand 359 polling booths of Karachi West, 223 polling stations and 892 polling booth of Karachi South and 244 polling stations and 936 polling booths of Karachi Central have been declared as very sensitive.

The Election Commission said that CCTV cameras are being installed at all the very sensitive polling station while additional number Army police and Rangers personnel will also be deployed to keep the law and order under control.

ECP POSTPONES PK-78 ELECTION

Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday postponed elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-78 due to the assassination of Awami National Party candidate Haroon Bilour in a bomb blast on Monday night. According to Election Commission of Pakistan, the elections on the said constituency will be held after the general elections.