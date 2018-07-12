Share:

KARACHI - The fair and peaceful holding of general elections is a great task which requires special attention and interest of all stakeholders.

These views were expressed by Sindh Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan while visiting a model polling station at Govt College of Commerce and Economics, Karachi on Wednesday.

Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Khan Khatak, IGP Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi, Secretaries of Government of Sindh Haroon Ahmed Khan Home, Sajid Jamal Abro Gen Admn, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Implementation & Coordination, Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Saleh Farooqi, Additional IGP Sindh Mushtaq Maher, all six Deputy Commissioners of Karachi and other senior officers were present. The chief secretary stressed the need for arranging all necessary facilities on the sensitive polling stations, specifically, he maintained that Generators and UPS, must be arranged as the Polling Staff would settle the arrangements there, during the night before the polling day.

He categorically noted that special focus over all installations of CCTV cameras at all improvised polling stations, numbering 191, across Sindh. He also emphasised on maintain the congenial atmosphere on the polling station to the voters to go and pro the polling stations for casting their votes.

Earlier, Brig Taufeeq Ahmed Managing Directors NRTC (National Radio and Telecom Corporation ) briefed that the training is being imparted to technical staff for operating the CCTV cameras on all 5,673 polling stations, all over the province, where 20,000 (Twenty Thousand) CCTV cameras are being installed. He assured that all polling stations complete in all respect shall be handed over to the provincial Election Commission, till July 22.

Meanwhile, a video conference amongst the Federal Interior Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokar and all provincial chief secretaries held on Wednesday morning.

The Sindh chief secretary presented three security points i.e: arranging security of the heads of main political parties, need to reduce the holding of corner meeting and enhance to strengthening inter- provincial coordination and cooperation with the specific reference inter-provincial borders security, in view of streamlining the intelligence sheering, so that Law & Order situation be maintained sufficiently to comply with the code of conduct of ECP for general Election 2018.

The chief secretary defined that these points on materialisation could help to save the country from any untoward situation.