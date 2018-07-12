Share:

Rawalpindi - Gujar Khan Police has arrested a gang of four fraudsters including two women on charges of kidnapping a man and forcefully transferring the ownership of his car to a fraudster, informed sources on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Obaid Ullah, Shehzad Ahmed, Tahira Pervin alias Zara Shah and Sahira Javed against whom a case was also registered, they said. According to sources, a police team of Gujar Khan police led by Sub Inspector Nazar Muhammad was on routine patrol near Massa Kaswal when the team spotted a suspicious car bearing registration number LEA-3021 coming from Sohawa. The police party signalled to stop the car but the driver did not stop and sped away towards Gujar Khan, they said. Sources added that the police started chasing the car while all four of the fraudsters including two women left the car at Galyana Mor and fled. During the search operation, police found a man in the car tied with ropes that they later shifted to the police station. The abducted person Naheem Ahsan in his statement told the police investigator that he was the owner of a machinery shop in Lahore, Tahira Pervin used to visit his shop as a customer and often called him to her house for machinery related work. He told police that Tahira called him on 9/7/2018 and invited him to her house. The abducted person added that two men Obaid and Shehzad abducted him on gunpoint as he reached Tahira’s house. He said that the men and women tortured him and made him strip and recorded objectionable videos of him. Later, the gang of four got the car ownership transferred. He alleged that the gang members also snatched his ATM card and withdrew cash from different banks. He also told police that the gang members kidnapped him from Lahore and were taking him to Chakwal for killing him. Police registered a case against the four accused under sections 506-ii/500/384/365/34 of PPC, arrested the four kidnappers and locked them up behind bars.

Meanwhile, a 21 year old man was sexually assaulted by two men in a poultry farm. Police registered a case against the two rapists and has begun investigation. According to details, Zaheer Ahmed, resident of Jarmoor Kalan, appeared before PS Gujar Khan and lodged a complaint stating that two men Muhammad Riyasab and Awais Shabbir had sodomized his son in a poultry farm forcefully. Police filed a case on the complaint of the father of the accused and started are carrying out raids to arrest the rapists.