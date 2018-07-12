Share:

Rawalpindi - A public awareness walk was organised at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to mark World Population Welfare here on Wednesday.

The walk started from Siddiqui Chowk in which officers of population welfare department, social workers, volunteers, doctors, paramedics and nursing staff members took part.

The participants of the walk were holding placards inscribed with slogans of family planning, reproductive health, birth spacing according to natural resources, public health and population welfare for awareness masses.

Divisional Coordinator Population Welfare Department Rawalpindi Shereen Sukhan, stressed the need for expansion of knowledge about reproductive health and asked media persons to highlight issues relating to population explosion.

She said that family planning is a human right and it is imperative that family planning facilities should be availed by the couples according to their needs and requirements.