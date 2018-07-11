Share:

Quite appreciably, Pakistan has reiterated oft-stated stance that there is no discrimination whatsoever between good or bad Taliban and will continue to hunt down all Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists indiscriminately.

In response to a query while speaking at media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said emphatically in Islamabad the other day that Pakistan will continue to hunt all the TTP persons if need be.

According to the reports in the media, the FO Spokesperson said that the ceasefire truce between the Afghan government and Taliban on the eve of Eidul Fitr was a step in the right which Islamabad had duly supported and welcomed, Pakistan’s position on Afghanistan’s stability is very clear and it firmly believes that the only viable solution lies in an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, news about killing of terrorist Mullah Fazlullah has been received in Pakistan with relief especially among the bereaved families of all martyred particularly innocent young students of Army Public School Peshawar.

AboutUN High Commissioner for Human Rights recent report, the Foreign Office spokesperson giving a positive reaction said that Pakistan is ready to facilitate the visit of international observers to the areas of Kashmir linked with it provided India offers to do the same, Pakistan has nothing to hide from the world while India is shying away and trying to cover its blatant human rights violations in its occupied Kashmir, Islamabad has welcomed the UNHCHR reports’ recommendations for an independent , international commission of inquiry to assess the human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir which is consistent with Islamabad’s several calls since 2016.

Peace and stability in war-torn Afghanistan is essentially needed for peace and stability not only in Pakistan but the region on the whole also and likewise the UN High Commission on Human Rights report about persistent brutalities and human rights abuses on Kashmiris particularly women and girls in the occupied territory is commendable as a move to let the international community see what is happening there.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN,

Lahore, June 22.