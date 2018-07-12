Share:

Former NA speaker condemns bomb blast at ANP gathering

ISLAMABAD - Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former speaker National Assembly, has strongly condemned the bomb blast that took place at the election gathering of Awami National Party (ANP) at Yakatott Area, Peshawar in which Senior Leader of ANP Barrister Haroon Bilour and others lost their lives.

In his statement, the Speaker termed it a barbaric and shameful act of terrorism and expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He said that the elements involved in such activities were the enemies of humanity and wanted to sabotage democratic process in the country. He said that such shameful acts cannot deter our firm resolve against terrorism. He called the authorities for bringing the perpetrators of Peshawar blast to justice. He sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the martyrs and for the early recovery of the injured victims.–Staff reporter