New Delhi - Indian Air Force has begun constructing a ‘forward’ airbase in the western Indian state of Gujarat to counter a similar facility located across the border in Pakistan’s Sindh province, reported IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly on Wednesday. Official sources told Jane’s that India’s Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “quietly” approved the construction of the base at Deesa in March for an estimated $581 million. The move followed the inauguration in December 2017 of Pakistan Air Force’s main operating base at Bholari, which is located some 420 km northwest of Deesa and about 145 km northeast of Karachi.