Share:

KARACHI - Paksarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that he always tried to do an ‘adjustment of hearts’ instead of merely seat adjustment to win an election.

He expressed his vision and farsighted confirmed prediction for having the Chief Minister of Sindh from PSP or of its support as well as the Prime Minister from the platform of PSP in 2023.

Kamal expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating party election office of NA-253 and PS-124. PSP candidates and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the supporters, he said that future of the children lies in the hands of PSP who attempted to eradicate the parasites of the society. Moreover he showed his deep concern about the weird city condition of the metropolitan city and ensured to rebuild it.

As elections are coming closer the election campaign along with various events of PSP was at its zenith. A rally leaded by Mustafa Kamal kicked off from Power House Karachi ended up in Sector 5E North Karachi was a part of the campaign.

The rally consisted of supporters belonging to all types of ethnic groups enchanting slogans, with election flags moving forward in different types of vehicles towards the destination. The supporters marked the rally as a ray of hope for their bright future.