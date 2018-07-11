Share:

­BUREWALA-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday dubbed former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif biggest thieve (Chor-e-Azam), saying that Sharifs pushed the national into poverty.

Addressing a public meeting here at College Ground on Wednesday, the PTI chief asserted that the nations are built by raising living standards of vulnerable class, adding that people in Europe are get paid for their hard work.

Criticizing both the PML-N and PPP, the PTI chairman said that the two political parties have ruled the country for the last 30 years as the people had no other option. Launching a broadside at the PPP chairman, he said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has done nothing in his life but has been dreaming of becoming the country’s next PM.

Imran Khan went on to say that PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz are also ready to become PM, adding that the former Punjab CM and his son have started expressing gratitude in advance. “My heart says, revolution for a true change is around the corner,” he anticipated

The PTI, he said, would introduce best system for the labourers, adding rights of farmers would be protected, which bring about an agricultural revolution in the country. He also promised betterment of the health and education sectors. Imran Khan pointed out that currently farmers are using traditional methods for irrigation and the PTI after coming to power would introduce new technologies. “The farmers will be provided best pesticides on subsidised rates and new agriculture markets will be developed for them to enable them get appropriate rates of their produces,” he informed. Underscoring human development, he pledged to work for human development after coming into rule.

He criticised that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari increased national debt to six thousand billions. He said that only two weeks were left in elections. “Had the PTI not been there, both these parties would have continued their looting spree,” Imran claimed in a clear reference to PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party.

“The people had no option in the past, apart from these two parties,” he argued, adding that now people can see a new dawn and a new Pakistan. The PTI chief slammed that now children of heads of his rival parties are ready to take turns. “Maryam had said she did not have a property in Pakistan, let alone in London. Her brother said all those properties belonged to them,” he noted. Turning to the PPP chairman, Imran said “Baby Bilawal has never worked for an hour and now he has come to take over the country.”